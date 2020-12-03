Fisheries in a flask? Loose DNA in seawater offers a new measure of marine populations

Estimating the number of fish in the sea is a wet, cold, and inexact business. To gauge how populations are faring—a critical part of managing fisheries—researchers typically drag a large net behind a ship, counting and measuring what they catch. But these trawl surveys only provide a rough indication of fish populations and they cost tens of thousands of dollars a day. Many researchers are hoping sampling loose bits of DNA that float in seawater can improve the surveys and extend them into places where trawls can’t go: sensitive habitats like coral reefs, wind farms, and stretches of rocky sea floor that are treacherous for heavy nets.

A large study published today boosts confidence that environmental DNA (eDNA) could become a reliable indicator of the abundance of fish. “There is more and more evidence,” says Einar Nielsen, a geneticist at the Technical University of Denmark, who was not involved in the work. But additional research is needed before the technique can be put into practice, he and other experts say.

eDNA comes from cells that organisms leave behind when they lose tiny flakes of skin, shed mucus or saliva, defecate, or die and decompose. Fragments of DNA persist in water for days or longer, and they can tip researchers to the presence of a particular species. Because the bits of DNA swirl and drift in water, a small sample can reveal which fish inhabit a lake, river, or marine environment. The technique can indicate whether an endangered species persists in a headwater stream, for example, or whether an invasive fish has reached a new lake.

But fisheries managers also want to know how many individuals of a species are present so they can set sustainable catch limits. And gleaning abundance from eDNA is not straightforward. “It’s just a really, really hard problem to crack,” says Jesse Ausubel, an environmental scientist at Rockefeller University who helped organize the new study. Questions abound: Does a certain amount of DNA indicate several small fish or one large one? In conditions where DNA degrades slowly, are the detected fish actually long gone?